Deleting attachements on IMAP server - possible?
Hosted email
- hosted email using custom domain
- receive email: IMAP
- send email: SMTP
Primary Local Environment
- local platform: windows
- Software: vivaldi email
Requirement
Delete attachment both locally and on the IMAP server while retaining the original message (minus attachment) on the IMAP server
Reason
- Need to free up space on an IMAP account by selectively deleting attachments
- Need to have the original text of the emails on the IMAP server, without attachments so they can still be received by other devices that are synced after the attachment has been deleted. So I don't want to delete the entire message from the server.
Awkward solution
Awkward solution would be
- save the attachment locally to a file
- delete the attachment locally from the original email
- archive the original email (without attachment) locally
- delete the entire message from the server
I need to find a solution that allows me to delete the attachment from both the local email stored in vivaldi and the online copy stored on the IMAP server.
Research
I think that email attachments are part of the email body text. And even if they're binary are stored in a text format that can be sent using regular email, something like base64. So it seems that 'deleting the attachment' on the IMAP server isn't as simple as deleting a separate binary file that's linked to the orignal email, and is more akin to deleting part of the text of the email. I don't know much about IMAP servers, or how this is done on the server. It must be a fairly normal thing to do though? Otherwise everyone's email accounts would grow to crazy sizes, or they'd never be able to store emails that had attachments online if they were always deleting those emails?
Any ideas? Is this available in any add-on or script?
@vi8983 welcome to the forum! This is not possible (yet?). See this existing feature request and consider voting for it by liking the first post m https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/67731/delete-attachments-from-emails - you can also give it more visibility by commenting and thus bumping the thread for everyone.
My awkward solution is to forward the email to myself and delete the original, which destroys the possibility to find it by sender.
@WildEnte Ah, I suspected as much. Because I've been trying to do this on Thunderbird for a while without success, even going down the ChatGPT and Gemini assisted extension coding approaches (API doesn't permit an extension to delete attachments) etc.
@vi8983 said in Deleting attachements on IMAP server - possible?:
Any ideas? Is this available in any add-on or script?
I have a similar configuration and duplicate my incoming mail on Posteo. With their webmail they have a tool where you can delete attached files. It costs 1 euro / month and you have other valuable services. Posteo calendar, alias, are also well suited with Vivaldi mail client.
PS : I swear I am not affiliated to Posteo !