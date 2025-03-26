Hosted email

hosted email using custom domain

receive email: IMAP

send email: SMTP

Primary Local Environment

local platform: windows

Software: vivaldi email

Requirement

Delete attachment both locally and on the IMAP server while retaining the original message (minus attachment) on the IMAP server

Reason

Need to free up space on an IMAP account by selectively deleting attachments

Need to have the original text of the emails on the IMAP server, without attachments so they can still be received by other devices that are synced after the attachment has been deleted. So I don't want to delete the entire message from the server.

Awkward solution

Awkward solution would be

save the attachment locally to a file

delete the attachment locally from the original email

archive the original email (without attachment) locally

delete the entire message from the server

I need to find a solution that allows me to delete the attachment from both the local email stored in vivaldi and the online copy stored on the IMAP server.

Research

I think that email attachments are part of the email body text. And even if they're binary are stored in a text format that can be sent using regular email, something like base64. So it seems that 'deleting the attachment' on the IMAP server isn't as simple as deleting a separate binary file that's linked to the orignal email, and is more akin to deleting part of the text of the email. I don't know much about IMAP servers, or how this is done on the server. It must be a fairly normal thing to do though? Otherwise everyone's email accounts would grow to crazy sizes, or they'd never be able to store emails that had attachments online if they were always deleting those emails?

Any ideas? Is this available in any add-on or script?