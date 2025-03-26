Solved Load Images Glitch | 7.2.3621.60 (RC3)
I doubt to have done by mistake as the button was hidden (well, not anymore) but never say never.
Two days ago (so not directly after an update) the setting went from Always to Never. I thought the profile was toasted by then I had an illumination (also, the new profile was fine).
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Hadden89 Images may also be toggled from quick commands. Only takes a similar term and one misclick.
@luetage Yep. I was toying with Firefox while on Vivaldi
Guess I have another shortcut to disable, then
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Hadden89 That’s one easy shortcut; the use of only 3 modifiers makes it memorable.