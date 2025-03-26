feature request: extensions
-
Not having extensions is the only thing preventing me from completely switching to Vivaldi.
Extensions like Untrap, SocialFocus, Video Speed, and many others are essential to me (and to most other users, I believe!)
So it would be great to add extensions to the iOS app in the near future (perhaps in the next update?)
-
datkins Supporters
@She0 technically this is extremely challenging. Orion by Kagi is the only browser on iOS with extension support right now. They are working for a few years on that already, but every iOS browser is forced to use Safari‘s engine, WebKit. That engine supports less and sometimes other features than Firefox or Chrome extensions are built with. That’s a limitation Apple would need to fix.
So basically you’d need to force Apple to help support extensions because nobody else can fix this.