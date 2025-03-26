Text Fit to Window width through Reflow for Vivaldi Desktop
Hi,
i find this Mobile feature request eminently useful also in the desktop browser.
Please consider implementing it for that use case, too.
Thanks.
regards,
rec00k
Hi,
just now i thought of searching for "Fit to width" and found this in the archive. I'm sorry if my request is duplicate.
Though that article mentioned iZoom, Shrink to fit may be an option for the eagle-eyed youth, my older eyes instead need the font size to stay the same, with text reflow instead.
regards,
rec00k
mib2berlin Soprano
@rec00k
Hi, requests move to the archive after 2-3 Years if they get less than 4 or 5 user votes.
So yours is a new one, may it get more attention.
Cheers, mib