Everything i search for, every link I enter opens on a new tab, no matter what, which is horrible if i want to go back in a search, becouse it always opens on a new tab.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@ElIvan69 Are you using Bing to search? If so that's how it works.
@Pathduck Im using startpage, is it really how it works, no option?
@ElIvan69 Bing opens new tabs by default.
Startpage
should not though, but ithas a setting for it:
https://www.startpage.com/do/settings
Edit: Looks like this is also the default for Startpage. It can be toggled in the settings.
@Pathduck That one hit the spot, didnt guess it, thank you very much!!
@ElIvan69 Great
But please DO NOT delete your initial post. It might be useful for other users having the same problem. This is a forum not a bug tracker.
If you really want your topic deleted, flag it for deletion.
@Pathduck True sorry, is it ok now, or i need to so something else to undelete it
@ElIvan69 I fixed it for you
