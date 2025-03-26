How to view source code??
hornetster
Apparently you are supposed to be able to view source code in the Android browser, by typing in:
view-source:http://<yourURL> ??
Doesn't work for me, have tried on several different android devices, with latest version of browser... "did not match any documents".
Can't find any options in context menus or similar.
Solution please?
Thanks.
@hornetster
It's weird, it's really not working.
Then I can use the bookmarklet:
javascript:(function () { var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/eruda"; document.body.appendChild(script); script.onload = function () { eruda.init() } })();