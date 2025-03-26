viewport broken on iOS
datkins
I was checking my website's compatibility today and noticed Vivaldi seems to be a bit broken in landscape format.
Usually, web content is built to avoid the ScreenSafeArea of the device (eg. the Dynamic Island area) like in the screenshots showing Safari and Firefox. But Vivaldi seems to put the WKWebView module (just assuming it is built with UIKit) within that safe area, not making websites use the full possible canvas.
Edit: tested with Vivaldi iOS 7.2.3628.70
Example screenshots:
Vivaldi landscape
Safari Landscape
Firefox Landscape