macOS - Faster/Easier Profile switching
-
As an alternative to Containers, I'm getting myself used to Profiles.
Switching between Profiles though is not really fast or great: as far as I understand I need to open a new window, click on profile picture and click on the profile I want to open.
Some shortcut or right-click menu entry in the dock would be a faster alternative in my opinion. Bonus point would be to also have some kind of indicator in said menu that tells me which windows are opened on which profile.
Example of I'm talking about taken from Safari:
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@nknr
Hi, there are some workarounds.
If a Vivaldi window is already open you can open any other profile directly:
No idea how desktop shortcuts working on MacOS but on Linux you can add
--profile-directory="Profile 1"to a shortcut and it open your first profile.
This page list all profiles with path and name:
vivaldi:profile-internals
So with 3 profiles you need 3 different desktop shortcuts.
-
So, for now, thanks to @mib2berlin suggestion, I wrote a Raycast command script to have a faster way to launch a specific profile (replace name of the profile with what you need).
Still, a quick menu entry in the dock would be awesome for a more mouse-oriented usage!
import { exec } from "child_process"; import { showHUD } from "@raycast/api"; export default async function command() { try { exec('/Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --profile-directory="Profile 1"', (error) => { if (error) { showHUD("Error launching Vivaldi Work profile"); return; } showHUD("Launched Vivaldi with Work profile"); }); } catch { await showHUD("Failed to launch Vivaldi"); } }