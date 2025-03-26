As an alternative to Containers, I'm getting myself used to Profiles.

Switching between Profiles though is not really fast or great: as far as I understand I need to open a new window, click on profile picture and click on the profile I want to open.

Some shortcut or right-click menu entry in the dock would be a faster alternative in my opinion. Bonus point would be to also have some kind of indicator in said menu that tells me which windows are opened on which profile.

Example of I'm talking about taken from Safari:

