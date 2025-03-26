Add UI Language Support for Hindi
Pesala Ambassador
Hindi is spoken by a very large number of Internet users, but is not yet supported by Vivaldi as an Interface Language.
हिंदी बहुत बड़ी संख्या में इंटरनेट उपयोगकर्ताओं द्वारा बोली जाती है, लेकिन अभी तक विवाल्डी द्वारा इंटरफ़ेस भाषा के रूप में समर्थित नहीं है।
Lingvanex supports Hindi for translation, and other Asian UI languages like Sinhala and Punjabi are supported.
I suspect that there are other missing languages too like Farsi, which have a large number of users. My knowledge is limited, but I think Persian is the only Arabic language supported.
Vivaldi may be missing out on attracting billions of potential users.
Pesala Ambassador
@3dvs True, less than half would be fluent in Hindi, and a fair proportion of tech-savvy would be a comfortable using English on a browser. However, nearly everyone would have a mobile phone.
“In 2023, India had approximately 900 million Internet users, representing over 50% of its population. The vast majority of these users—nearly 100% according to some estimates—access the Internet via mobile phones. This aligns with the trend that smartphones are the primary gateway to the Internet in India.
Regarding mobile operating system market share, Android dominates the Indian market with a share of around 95% in 2023, while Apple's iOS holds approximately 4%. This disparity is largely due to Android's availability across a wide range of affordable devices, contrasting with the premium pricing of iPhones.” (Grok 3)