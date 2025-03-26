Hindi is spoken by a very large number of Internet users, but is not yet supported by Vivaldi as an Interface Language.

हिंदी बहुत बड़ी संख्या में इंटरनेट उपयोगकर्ताओं द्वारा बोली जाती है, लेकिन अभी तक विवाल्डी द्वारा इंटरफ़ेस भाषा के रूप में समर्थित नहीं है।

Lingvanex supports Hindi for translation, and other Asian UI languages like Sinhala and Punjabi are supported.



I suspect that there are other missing languages too like Farsi, which have a large number of users. My knowledge is limited, but I think Persian is the only Arabic language supported.

Vivaldi may be missing out on attracting billions of potential users.