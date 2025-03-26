GMail Socket timed out!
Hi,
I am being bombarded by GMail - Socket timed out! Below please find a snippet from the contents of the log:
08:25:40.704 error [Mail - imap, [email protected], selectMailbox] Not connected - Attempting to connect [email protected] 09:10:40.692 error [Mail - imap, [email protected], selectMailbox] Not connected - Attempting to connect [email protected] 18:20:45.973 warn [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Fetch raw Error: Socket timed out! Error: Socket timed out! at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:228994 18:20:45.973 error [Mail - flushBuffer, fetchRawForAllSources, [email protected]] Error: Socket timed out! Error: Socket timed out! at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:228994 19:02:25.510 error [Mail - flushBuffer, [email protected]] Error: Socket timed out! Error: Socket timed out! at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:228994 19:06:39.242 error [Mail - flushBuffer, [email protected]] Error: Socket timed out! Error: Socket timed out! at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:228994 19:06:40.103 error [Mail - flushBuffer, [email protected]] Error: Not connected - Attempting to connect [email protected] Error: Not connected - Attempting to connect [email protected] at ha (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:70280) at Object.updateFlags (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:91010) at Wt (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:51417) at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:56359 19:06:50.468 error [Mail - flushBuffer, [email protected]] Error: Socket timed out! Error: Socket timed out! at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:228994
Any/all assistance would be very much appreciated...Thanks in advance for your time and consideration...
@netarchitech Could be caused by
- OS network settings
- Router filter
- Firewall
- Internet Security or Antivirus software
- VPN
- Blocked access because of wrong mail server settings in Vivaldi
- Blocked connection by Internet Access Provider
- Blocked by GMail server because of repeatedly wrong logins
Thanks for your reply and providing the "laundry list" of possibilities I can rule out the Linux option, as I am running on Windows...
As for the rest, I will work on ruling them out and/or finding the culprit and report back...
Have a great day!
The plot thickens! I just received the following error:
@netarchitech Currently i see no such Cloudflare issue.
I guess on your side accessing the forum is a server hickup.
Try to reload with F5.
Thanks for the swift reply...
It wouldn't be the first time I've been in a situation that confounded common sense
As suggested, I'll try to reload with F5...
- Could be blocked by administrator.
Check internal pages for entries:
- vivaldi://policy
- vivaldi://management
- PC given to you by a company/organisation?
- Running in a company/organisation network?
- Could be blocked by administrator.
I'm the admin around here...
I'll gather the internal pages and report back...
This is my personal PC...I built it...
I'm on my own home network...
No policies set...
As for vivaldi://management, I received the following:
"This browser is not managed by a company or other organization. Activity on this device may be managed outside of Vivaldi."
@netarchitech OK, then you have not restrictions made by a Windows policy.
Not that I know of...
How about this:
-
@netarchitech Do you use for GMail account a oAuth or password authentication?
Please check Vivaldi Settings → Mail → Account → Server tab
I will check my own GMail account now with Vivaldi Win 11 23H2.
I have no issue with GMail IMAP.
@netarchitech GMail settings are ok.
Yes...
@netarchitech Not easy to debug.
Can you please
Open Settings
Type biscuit in settings search field
Section Biscuit Area
For Logging switch to Log Level Debug
Tick only Mail and oAuth
Close Settings
Now, in case of mail error in status bar, do click envelope icon, click on Wheel icon in popup, select Show Log, in opened windows select Console.
Log can be saved by hover listed entry and context menu Save as….
You can post the log here (after you anonymise the mail address).
@netarchitech Had you made settings as describe in https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/823002?
That is not the mail log.
Click on Envelope Icon in status bar
In Mail Status popup top-right click on wheel icon
Menu View Log.
Sorry about that...