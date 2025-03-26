Sidebar bug
reactnodejs1
Whenever I interact with the sidebar, changes are not visible immediately. I have to click inside sidebar another time for them to appear.
I suppose this could be due to huge amount of bookmarks that I have (10000+)
Video: https://youtu.be/SdTjmlGZtuI
Sample bookmarks file: https://mega.nz/file/e7Jw3LoQ#TwMJiNlB2enpRxeBHo4uXJ425xBKPbkri47q5zTufiA
mib2berlin Soprano
@reactnodejs1
Hi, we had a bug panels are blank at first view but this was fixed.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, OS version.
reactnodejs1
OS: Win10Pro 22H2
Vivaldi: 7.0.3495.29
But this happens on any Vivaldi version and on any OS.
That is an old version! Current is 7.3 see https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106862/privacy-without-compromise-proton-vpn-is-now-built-into-vivaldi