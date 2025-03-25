Black letters on an almost-black menu. How to make context menu white?
ReiyaShisuka
I'm using the light theme but these black menus are getting in the way. Can't figure out how to make the menus white. Will settle for making the text white.
I'm using version 7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on MX-23.5_x64 with a standard Debian 6.1 64 bit kernel and hardware support from Debian Stable, and XFCE 4.20.
Aaron Translator
@ReiyaShisuka I use LXQt everything works fine, Vivaldi displays exactly according to the theme color scheme of my chosen one.
This popup is basically the underlying "Chromium-tech" so it is controlled in
chrome://settings/appearanceand inherits your DE theme, not some Vivaldi theme. Try choosing GTK if you see something else there to have those colors changed according to your DE theme/colors. Restart the browser in order to see the effects, if necessary.
ReiyaShisuka