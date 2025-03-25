URL bar and search bars not focused / ready for input by default
Before the latest major update (7.2), I used to immediately starting to type:
- after opening a new tab (⌘T) to enter an URL or a search term
- after opening the bookmarks page (⇧⌘B, custom) to just start a search
- after pressing ⌘L to move the focus the URL bar
Now these little comforts aren't working anymore, and I keep doing the same but all it happens is that I hear a sequence of audio bips, one for each keystroke.
This also happened with this very text field I'm typing into right now: I changed tab for a minute, then came back. I saw the cursor blinking, which usually means the focus is in the textbox and I'm ready to type. Instead I got bips again and no text entered. I needed to click again inside the text field in order to be able to actually type.
Anyone experiencing the same found a workaround? Has this to do with global shortcuts? Note: I tried setting all the shortcuts I use the most as global but nothing seems to change.
Thanks
The only thing I can tell you is, if I open the speed dial page, the cursor is in the address bar. I have the speed dial come up for a new tab and as the home page.