Before the latest major update (7.2), I used to immediately starting to type:

after opening a new tab (⌘T) to enter an URL or a search term

(⌘T) to enter an URL or a search term after opening the bookmarks page (⇧⌘B, custom) to just start a search

(⇧⌘B, custom) to just start a search after pressing ⌘L to move the focus the URL bar

Now these little comforts aren't working anymore, and I keep doing the same but all it happens is that I hear a sequence of audio bips, one for each keystroke.

This also happened with this very text field I'm typing into right now: I changed tab for a minute, then came back. I saw the cursor blinking, which usually means the focus is in the textbox and I'm ready to type. Instead I got bips again and no text entered. I needed to click again inside the text field in order to be able to actually type.

Anyone experiencing the same found a workaround? Has this to do with global shortcuts? Note: I tried setting all the shortcuts I use the most as global but nothing seems to change.

Thanks