Why is Vivaldi suddenly opening with the panel open???
Just started so I'm guessing it was an update that caused it because I haven't changed anything. And yes, it is set to close inactive panels.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Stubby That is a bug in Vivaldi 7.2 Stable. And was, if i remember correct, fixed in current 7.2 Beta.
Please wait until a new Stable will be release.
Try to remove Vivaldi Social web panel from panel bar. That had helped in the past days.
@DoctorG Thank you sir. I'll wait for the fix.
Edited to fix typo.
Second edit to add more info.
Just noticed that this only happens when I open Vivaldi via the start menu or desktop shortcut. If I open it via a link in an email it doesn't happen.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Stubby said in Why is Vivaldi suddenly opening with the panel open???:
Thank you sir
Ma'am!
@DoctorG My apologies, sorry.
