Using a Different Keyboard Shortcut Instead of Enter in Spatial Navigation
-
I hope there will be an option to customize a different keyboard shortcut instead of the Enter key in Spatial Navigation for opening links.
This would greatly help with one-handed navigation between page elements.
Thank you very much!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Naoomi You can assign different shortcuts to spatial navigation in Settings, Keyboard, Page, e.g.
[ = Navigate Left
] = Navigate Right
Then you only need to use one hand.
-
Thanks Pesala for you reply
I'm very satisfied with WASD keys, It just need you to press Enter then to enter the URL
I suggest to let me choose another key instead Enter