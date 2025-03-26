Weird ''Go to'' entry in right-click context menu?
-
I noticed that if I select text, then I get to see this entry, how to disable it? I think it might be related to my bookmarks.
-
@RasheedHolland
@RasheedHolland Open Settings → Appearance → Menu
Select in dropdown of Menu Customization the entry Selection
Scroll down until you see Go to ""
Select Go to "" by click
Remove by Del key or context menu
-
Thanks, but I don't want to get rid of this command completely. I want it to stop showing links that are in my bookmarks. Normally speaking, it should only show this command when you select a URL that isn't hyperlinked. So seems like this is some type of new feature, but how to disable it?
-
@RasheedHolland
@RasheedHolland This "feature" apparently caused more user confusion than it was worth, so they've removed it.
VB-110617 [Menus] “Go to URL” context menu triggers on bookmark titles
It's fixed in the latest Stable release. Not mentioned in change list though.
-
Wow, so this was some type of weird new feature. I might be wrong, but I think I sometimes even saw it in 6.9. So I guess I should upgrade to 7.2 to get rid of it, but I just read it introduced new bugs to the addressbar, so no thanks.