Hi there - I am fairly new to Vivaldi (using on Linux Mint) and I am having an issue trying to add the 'feeds' icon to the toolbar on the left. I have reset to default, and I can remove icons from toolbar but I cannot add. I have tried customising the toolbar, but I can't drag and drop any of the icons onto the toolbar, including the feed icon.

This could be user error of course! Can anyway help? Thank you!!