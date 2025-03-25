Trying edit toolbar, can't add feeds
Hi there - I am fairly new to Vivaldi (using on Linux Mint) and I am having an issue trying to add the 'feeds' icon to the toolbar on the left. I have reset to default, and I can remove icons from toolbar but I cannot add. I have tried customising the toolbar, but I can't drag and drop any of the icons onto the toolbar, including the feed icon.
This could be user error of course! Can anyway help? Thank you!!
@Teriance
Hi and welcome to the forum.
The feed icon cant moved to the toolbars if mail/calendar is disabled and it work only in the first window.
This is how it should work for other icons:
Cheers, mib
Hi @mib2berlin .
Thank you for explaining, that makes sense now. I was interested in adding a RSS reader but I will look elsewhere.
And thank you for the welcome, much appreciated!
@Teriance
I forgot to mention, in the latest Vivaldi 7.2 you can enable Feeds independent of the mail and calendar clients.
Thanks @mib2berlin , I have just enabled!!