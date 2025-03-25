Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Is it just me or is mouse scrolling to switch workspace way to sensitive to be useful? A minor scroll flicks through my entire list of workspaces
I'm using Vivaldi 7.2. I'm using the magic trackpad and magic mouse.
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.