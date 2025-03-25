Reset pinned tab
-
I miss an option (or at least I cannot find it) to reset a pinned tab to the url I originally pinned.
I use pinned tabs almost like easy-to-reach bookmarks, and it would be great to have the option to navigate back the the url I pinned.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@robheghan Please vote for the existing request: Locking Pinned Tabs.
Workaround
- Click and hold the back button
- Select the last item in the Back History
Another Workaround
Assign a mouse gesture such as GestureDown to Open Link in New Tab (Over a Link)
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
Thank you!
Voting just means to press the thumbs-up button right? If so, I've voted
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests