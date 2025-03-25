@GoustiFruit said in Vivaldi, don't put your foot in politics !:

EU doesn't care about people's rights.

While you are definitely right, that you really can criticize a lot about EU, their parliament and many shady actions by their commission, it is also a fact, that you are currently the one bringing politics into this.

If you read the line again you notice, that it says: "Made with in Europe" and not "Made with in EU".

Europe is way more than EU and refers to the continent. The wording you criticize just means a geographic place as a whole, not some political structures that still are just a smaller part of Europe.

If we start colonializing other planets and need to zoom out even more, I'm sure it becomes "Made with on Earth" instead.

So technically it seems, that you are the one that currently puts politics into this neutral and just geographic thing? Not everything is politics. Luckily it isn't, if you ask me! There is too much politics in everything these days for my taste anyway, so distinguish EU and Europe is quite important I guess. Ask some peeps from Switzerland for example.