Vivaldi, don't put your foot in politics !
-
GoustiFruit
Please, remove that "Made in Europe" message ! At worse, be proud about your country by saying "Made in Norway". But remove that thing from Europe. Europe ? What should you be proud about Europe ??? What is Europe ? Who is Europe ? That turn you made may be the last straw, pushing me out of Vivaldi.
-
suyashbagade1
Norway is part of Europe..
And I didn't see that anywhere..
Um..
-
@GoustiFruit
https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/IT/TXT/HTML/?uri=CELEX:12016ME/TXT&from=IT
We Europeans are that (not yet, but some stubborn people keep trying, even though it is difficult)...
Not you and me, but I really hope that our children's children will have the chance to smile at our many mistakes in creating it, at our fears, at our reluctance.
Because I like to imagine that for them "Europe" will naturally mean "home".
These are just my personal thoughts, said with respect and friendship: I like that Vivaldi calls himself that.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@GoustiFruit I don’t see it as a political statement.
Jon, and Vivaldi, are strong on privacy and security. So being proud of being made in Europe is a statement about the trustworthiness of the browser due to European regulations that protect users’ rights. UK users have similar GDPR Rights.
-
GoustiFruit
@Pesala So Vivaldi is bowing to the dictatorship. EU doesn't care about people's rights. That's the absolute opposite. Remember, several countries made referendums to ask their people if they wanted to be part of the UE. All the people rejected it. Yet, their votes didn't count, their countries were forcefully integrated in the UE. User's rights ? Where were your rights during the plan-demia ?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@GoustiFruit Goodbye.
-
@GoustiFruit Freedom for Words!
-
WerewolfAX Supporters
@GoustiFruit said in Vivaldi, don't put your foot in politics !:
EU doesn't care about people's rights.
While you are definitely right, that you really can criticize a lot about EU, their parliament and many shady actions by their commission, it is also a fact, that you are currently the one bringing politics into this.
If you read the line again you notice, that it says: "Made with in Europe" and not "Made with in EU".
Europe is way more than EU and refers to the continent. The wording you criticize just means a geographic place as a whole, not some political structures that still are just a smaller part of Europe.
If we start colonializing other planets and need to zoom out even more, I'm sure it becomes "Made with on Earth" instead.
So technically it seems, that you are the one that currently puts politics into this neutral and just geographic thing? Not everything is politics. Luckily it isn't, if you ask me! There is too much politics in everything these days for my taste anyway, so distinguish EU and Europe is quite important I guess. Ask some peeps from Switzerland for example.
-
Is this "politics" nonsense a cause of insufficient education which results in people not knowing difference between geographical Europe and political/commercial European Union (EU)?
-
Pesala Ambassador
“I often wonder what it must be like to be so strong, infallible, articulate, self-confident, and wrong.” (Pam Ayers, They should have asked my husband)
-
@GoustiFruit, if you look, almost everything you use has a label "Made in...". Nothing to do with politics (well, everything is politic)
-
Jrgn Supporters
I would not mention politics, but now that politics are on the table, this rabbithole is wide open.
So maybe a small reminder to @GoustiFruit that as events turn out, this "What is Europe?" might be the last real "Country of the Free".
This tiny fact might be a very good reason to label Vivaldi as "Made in Europe".
PS edit: aside all the polarization... for me personally, I find it a perk that Vivaldi is brought to us, by a joint European and US team.
-
@Jrgn, no other possible, all current browser engines are from the US, except the KHTML from KDE (Germany), same as CPUs are all from the US.
-
@Catweazle And if we check our hardware, we are occupied by the PRC.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@GoustiFruit said in Vivaldi, don't put your foot in politics !:
Where were your rights during the plan-demia ?
Plan of Dementia?Stop spreading such political conspiracy ideas here.
-
How could a single line "Made with love in Europe" on launch screen be interpreted as stepping into politics
From Code of Conduct link at bottom of page.
-
LLonM locked this topic
-
No spreading politically inspired conspiracy theories please. I'm locking this thread now. There are already plenty of other threads about the welcome message if you have a specific critique of it.