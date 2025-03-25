@mib2berlin

How can you say "it's not broken" with a straight face whilst also telling me to disable functionality which worked fine prior?

I know disabling search suggestions will remove them from autocomplete, I liked search suggestions – when they weren't automatically completing my queries.

So is that just the consensus? Vivaldi have broken search suggestions now – and yes, I use that word quite intentionally – and the only way to use them now is to have them forced onto you by autocomplete?

I shall file a bug report. I shouldn't have to. This should never have made it out of alpha.

VB-115632

If Vivaldi developers are reading this, a really nice birthday present would be to have one single major Vivaldi release which doesn't break the address bar. I appreciate it's asking a lot but it would mean the world to your users.