Search suggestions in autocomplete
This worked really well in 7.1 so no surprises it's been broken AGAIN without consulting the userbase.
Please make it so we can stop search suggestions appearing in autocomplete.
I'm fine with them appearing beneath what I'm typing but they should never autocomplete what I'm typing.
Again – this worked fine with 7.1 but by bulldozing the settings menu you've removed all the nuance.
Is there a way to do this now or am I going to have to wait for it to be slipstreamed in and then run a snapshot for six months again
@5eagull
Hi, this was heavily discussed in the snapshot threads.
Disable Search Suggestions in Settings > Address Bar.
It's not broken, it's a completely new address bar.
@mib2berlin
How can you say "it's not broken" with a straight face whilst also telling me to disable functionality which worked fine prior?
I know disabling search suggestions will remove them from autocomplete, I liked search suggestions – when they weren't automatically completing my queries.
So is that just the consensus? Vivaldi have broken search suggestions now – and yes, I use that word quite intentionally – and the only way to use them now is to have them forced onto you by autocomplete?
I shall file a bug report. I shouldn't have to. This should never have made it out of alpha.
VB-115632
If Vivaldi developers are reading this, a really nice birthday present would be to have one single major Vivaldi release which doesn't break the address bar. I appreciate it's asking a lot but it would mean the world to your users.
@5eagull
Hi, this is what I get with suggestions enabled on 7.3, I use this often too.
You can ask about the status of a report in the bug status thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin type "does anyone nee".
Until this stops happening I will continue to complain
mib2berlin Soprano
@5eagull
I get exactly the same as search in the Google search field directly.
Just wait a bit what the developers do checking your report.
@mib2berlin Is it truly a question of waiting? You're not seeing the issue I am.
How have you configured your address bar? Do either of the surviving options allow me to customise in this manner or is it a question of lucky search terms?
If this is something I can fix here and now I'd love to hear it.
@5eagull
Hm, maybe my history setting?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@5eagull Disable address auto-complete.
@Pathduck
I have this enabled.
@Pathduck said in Search suggestions in autocomplete:
@5eagull Disable address auto-complete.
No. Give me a proper solution if you're going to subject me to your attitude.