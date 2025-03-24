Can I delete my webmail account, keeping the other Vivaldi Services'?
AbaixoDeCao
I have for many years a Vivaldi Mail account, may I delete the mail address, keeping the other vivaldi.net services?
I'm moving my blog from Google Blogger to Vivaldi and plan to start using Vivaldi Social.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@AbaixoDeCao You can not remove the mail account on Vivaldi mail server.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
As @DoctorG said, it's not possible. To delete the email address, you'll need to delete the whole account, losing access to and data on all our services, as well as the username (we don't allow username reuse).
suyashbagade1
@AbaixoDeCao don't delete ur Vivaldi account..
Just keep it dormant if u don't want to use it.. gaining reputation will require so much patience..