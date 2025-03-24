Separate toolbar customization based on width
madiso Translator
As mobile devices are used in more ways than one, Vivaldi should allow separate options for "slim" and "wide" screens.
List of options that should be separate:
- Status bar visibility (already partly available)
- Tab bar options (see also: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95648/tab-bar-behaviour-on-foldables)
- Buttons that are shown on address bar (home button, panel button, the customizable "toolbar shortcut")
- Address bar location
- Navigation bar presence
- UI scaling
This would help improve productivity a lot of use cases:
- slim as portrait, wide as landscape (any device)
- slim as folded, wide as unfolded (foldables)
- slim as vertical multiwindow, wide as horizontal multiwindow (foldables and tablets)
- adaptive window sizes (DeX/desktop mode/emulators)