Panels fix – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3643.11
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot, we fix the issue with Panels opening in a new window when the should not.
Nice.
derDay Supporters
an evening snappie
€dit: oh, I'm so fast, that the windows updater don't know about the snappie (default multi user installation)
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@derday: See known issues.
@derDay or
Autoupdate is disabled due [Mail client is not launching after upgrade] (VB-115475)
derDay Supporters
@Ruarí
ah, always do the surprise-surprise-update and don't read the blog and only the forum
thank you for the warning!
The warning should be included in the first lines of this forum-thread as many people could be affected by that. (By not reading obviously).well ok, autoupdate is disabled, sounds fine.
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
[Address bar][Settings] Add “Enable Search History” setting (VB-115348)
Now I have it twice, German and English, one partially translated:
Which one is the right one? Or is it something different? I’m confused.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Thot
Hi, I guess this is a bug but I was to lazy to report it.
I think they forgot to remove this when they added the new "Enable search history" option.
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@mib2berlin said in Panels fix – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3643.11:
I think they forgot to remove this when they added the new "Enable search history" option.
Yes, but only the first already existing one is functional, so nothing had to be added. (???)
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Thot
Usual copy/paste and forget to remove what is not working/needed.
I will report it.
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@mib2berlin said in Panels fix – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3643.11:
I will report it.
Thanks.
[Panels] Opening a new window, triggers opening the side panel (VB-114687)
Unfortunately, still not properly fixed - having certain panels, possibly
file://urls will now instead of opening the panel open the panel bar... Only occasionally and I've not been able to consistently reproduce.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Pathduck Can not confirm with webpanel of file-URLs.
@DoctorG Were you able to reproduce with a
file://panel or something else?
I'll report it but just want to make sure it can be reproduced by others.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Pathduck Sorry, i made a mistake. file:// works and does not open panel at new window.
Panels stay closed.
@DoctorG Well I opened a VB anyway, but it's tricky to reproduce consistently. It does happen though.
VB-115529 Panel bar occasionally opens on browser start if certain panels added.
Could possibly be related to Startup With setting to Home Page or Start Page.
Aaron Translator
[Currency Widget] The currency widget convert Japanese Yen and Chinese Yuan wrong (VB-115291)
so, how about VB-115010?
@Aaron Should have hopefully fixed it as well. The name of VB-115291 is rather misleading, as this was affecting many more currencies in the exact same way, i.e. showing the conversion being off by a factor of 100.
-
Hello,
I need a bit of help with some of these newer Vivaldi functionality. Specifically, I find myself accidentally dragging the address bar at times when I try to select a URL. Also, I really dislike the link clicking on the address bar - how do I disable that? It's also very inconsistent.
Thanks!