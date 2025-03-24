Feature Request for "Import Markdown Files as Notes" Function
Dear Vivaldi Team,
I recently used the "Import Markdown Files as Notes" function on a deeply nested folder structure, which also contained various other file types alongside the Markdown files. Unfortunately, there were issues with the recursive algorithm that caused unexpected behaviour.
1. Recursive Algorithm Issues:
Problem: After successfully importing the first two subfolder structures, somehow some subsequent subfolders and folders ended up in the root folder of my notes structure. This created a mess. No idea what went wrong.
Idea: Please ensure the recursive algorithm correctly preserves the folder hierarchy during import.
2. Focus Scrolling Behaviour in Trash Folder:
Problem: When moving a folder or note to the Note's Trash folder, the focus scrolls to the new location within the Trash folder. This forces you to scroll back up to select another folder.
Idea: Do not automatically focus on the new location inside the Trash folder. Allow the user to maintain their current position.
3. Difficulty in Reorganizing Notes and Folders:
Problem: When dealing with large folders, dragging & dropping a note or folder down the list can be very time-consuming due to the need for constant scrolling.
Idea: Implement an option to hide folders or notes temporarily while reorganizing. This would also help in faster skimming through search results.
4. Cluttering of Notes Structure During Import:
Problem: The import process can easily clutter your current Notes structure, especially when importing many Markdown files directly into the root folder. In my case, this made it difficult to differentiate between old and imported folders.
Idea: Automatically import Markdown files either within the currently selected folder or into a new default folder named "Imported Notes [Date]" (e.g., Imported Notes 2023-10-05). This way, users can manually decide where they want to organize all imported notes and folders.
Thank you for considering these improvements. I believe they would enhance the usability and organization of Vivaldi's note-taking features.
