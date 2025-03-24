Hi, there's a website where people play Go/Baduk (OGS) and since last week I'm unable to start games there. It's like the site is broken, having some other issues (I can log-in and navigate there, but I can't start any games and I can't access my history of games). The only clue I have is this red symbol (like "muted" or "no signal") that appears even before I log in (above "sign-in"):

It works normally in Google Chrome. I also could play in Vivaldi on the phone and computer, so it's specific to the tablet.

When I asked the OGS forum, a moderator told me:

"In the absence of browser console output, we can’t help debug it more than we have already.

The red warning icon means that the OGS application in the Vivaldi in the tablet can’t hear the expected communication from the OGS server."

Anything I could do? ( I already cleared cache, restarted the tablet, updated it [Samsung Tab A9+] and uninstalled/installed Vivaldi) How do I access the "developer tools" like in the computer? Is it possible? Thanks!