Hey everyone,
I noticed that my Feeds icon in the sidebar is gone. Feeds, Mail and Calendar are enabled, I dumped all my history, and stopped and restarted Vivaldi. I checked that all my Feeds data is still in the settings panel as it should be, but the Feeds icon is gone and there is no way to add it. I right click on the sidebar and pick Customize Toolbar... and drag Feeds over to the sidebar, and nothing. It just disappears. Poof, like Vivaldi never had Feeds.
Is there any way I can get this functionality back?
mib2berlin Soprano
@bluedepth
Hi, it appears only in the first window iirc, do you have more than one open?
Hah, I force closed Vivaldi and reopened it. I've done this about a dozen times already, and this time was the charm. Feeds is back. Okay, that's fine then, nevermind.
Only one window. That was a shocker. It breaks UI/UX convention that sidebar icons should not be keyed to specific windows maybe. Ah well, new standards! Roll with the punches. Thanks for the help.
@bluedepth the limitation is apparently a matter of having the mail client work in more than one window at the same time being very hard to implement and prone to breaking things.
If you need to find the window with mail, hit F2 to open quick commands, type 'mail' and you'll get a hint that mail is open in another window with a button that gets you there.