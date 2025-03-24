Hey everyone,

I noticed that my Feeds icon in the sidebar is gone. Feeds, Mail and Calendar are enabled, I dumped all my history, and stopped and restarted Vivaldi. I checked that all my Feeds data is still in the settings panel as it should be, but the Feeds icon is gone and there is no way to add it. I right click on the sidebar and pick Customize Toolbar... and drag Feeds over to the sidebar, and nothing. It just disappears. Poof, like Vivaldi never had Feeds.

Is there any way I can get this functionality back?