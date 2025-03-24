Unsolved Mail not message body
In the most current SNAPSHOT, I have this behavior:
From web panel, click on Mail
Mail list is populated
Click on Inbox
Click on Mail msg
Email body is displayed as expected
Click on Inbox
Mail list is not visible & email body from previous msg remains
Closing // reopening Vivaldi does not fix this problem
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@janrif I will check this on Windows 11.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@janrif Yes, for me list jumps up.
Seems only to happen if not in Threaded View.