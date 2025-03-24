What's the First Thing you do, when you wake up?
suyashbagade1
I Mostly study for exams or attend classes.
greybeard Ambassador
Take a Pain Killer.
Linu74 Ambassador
Open my Eyes
Linu74
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Wake up (hopefully...)
Wash the sleep outta my eyes.
Have a strong cup of coffee.
Look out the window and swear quietly at the people already out and about...
Turn off my alarm. Use the restroom. Check my email.
I don't remember the time between weaking up and my coffee, it's in automatic pilot.