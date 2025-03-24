I have recently updated Vivaldi to the latest version (7.2.3621.67) and since then, I have been experiencing crashes (4 in three days) while I could go on weeks, if not months, without any crash.

Since I haven't added or updated any extension recently, I tend to think that the culprit is the new version.

I've noted two situations, both involving a private window:

when opening a link in a private window

when closing a tab in the private window

On each of the crashes, I was doing one or the other of these two actions, knowing that extensions are disabled in my private windows.

Has anyone else experienced such crashes on Windows 11 too?