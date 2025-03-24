Crashes with 7.2
VoodooPriest
I have recently updated Vivaldi to the latest version (7.2.3621.67) and since then, I have been experiencing crashes (4 in three days) while I could go on weeks, if not months, without any crash.
Since I haven't added or updated any extension recently, I tend to think that the culprit is the new version.
I've noted two situations, both involving a private window:
- when opening a link in a private window
- when closing a tab in the private window
On each of the crashes, I was doing one or the other of these two actions, knowing that extensions are disabled in my private windows.
Has anyone else experienced such crashes on Windows 11 too?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Me? Not, tested 7.2.3621.67 Windows 11 23H2
mib2berlin Soprano
@VoodooPriest
Hi, extensions can break with an update, this one change the Chromium version from 132 to 134, were Chrome stable is at 133.
Anyway, we have a bug report crash on open a private window, it is in progress from a developer.