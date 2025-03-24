Reset to default settings
MaestroCifrador
Hello.
I would like a to have an easy option (I think). I would like someway to do a reset to default settings of every group of settings/customisations.
Why?
Sometimes I like to play arount touching new thinks which sometimes ends changed or in its original value.
Some relatives sometimes ask me to help them with their mobile settings (in general, no only vivaldi) because they have touch something that they don't know what. Sometimes is easy to discover what, sometimes not. It would be quite simple just setting groups of options to default and then reconfigure just some options.
Group of options = groups liks tabs, private and security, and son on.
Thanks for vivaldi
