Solved Notification timer options please.
Notifications of new email are much appreciated.
Just wish they could stay a few extra seconds sometimes.
@danielson The flyout notifications should respect the settings of the OS.
I will check if this is a bug or a missing feature.
Old bug as i can see internally:
VB-76857 "Toast Notification ignores setting how long to stay" - Confirmed.
But i think, a feature request is still ok to get more attention.
@DoctorG - did you mean "I'd" or "I'll" check Doc?
@danielson Sorry, typo, and i am not native English speaker.
I checked it and see previous post's edit.
@DoctorG - didn't see you were correcting.
Would be nice forum option.
Yet another feature request...
@DoctorG - yeah, well, i'm not so hot myself!
Yes, please at Feature Requests for Vivaldi Community and Services.
@DoctorG said in Notification timer options please.:
Hmmm, i tested again the old bug.
@danielson I can not reproduce it for Linux Debian 12 KDE Plasma 5.
It respects Settings for Notifications, tested with 20 secs setting.
@DoctorG - testing now in KDE Neon Plasma 6.3
Notifications were set at 5 seconds, but seemed to last only a few.
Changed that to 10 and now waiting for next message notification...
Crazy, on Windows 11 i set to 5 Minutes, it vanishes after 27 Secs.
@danielson Vivaldi still have the bug. Bad.
@DoctorG - just had a message and it respected the 10 sec. requested in KDE Neon Plasma 6.3
Should i make this thread as "solved"?
@DoctorG - having issues with forum... some icons not showing.
Trying to see if extensions are making the problem.
Cleared out cache...
Update: Font Changer was the culprit (ugh)!
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/font-changer/obgkjikcnonokgaiablbenkgjcdbknna?hl=en-US&utm_source=ext_sidebar
Changed to Advanced Font Changer:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/Advanced Font Changer/gaobdjbefgnnmnepikiadbdahmgajknm?hl=en-US&utm_source=ext_sidebar
and so far, so good.
