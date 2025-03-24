Vivaldi not open
Hello:
Vivaldi does not open, I see that it is in the task manager, but on screen it is not visible.
Where should I start to solve the problem?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Juanito2025 Is this a multi-monitor setup? Or a Windows with different Desktops?
That was the problem. Solved!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Juanito2025 said in Vivaldi not open:
That was the problem
What was the problem, please tell, could be helpful for other others.
I have three monitors, the last one was where Vivaldi could be seen but it was turned off.