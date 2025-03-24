Opening New tab page (overriden by extension) sometimes crashes
-
FastAddons
Hello,
I'm author of "Group Speed Dial" extension and I've received a bug report where Vivaldi crash page is shown instead of the dials page, but not always:
What's the best way to investigate this further?
It seems to be affecting only specific device.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@FastAddons
Hi, I add the extension in a clean profile except AdGuard V3 is installed.
I am not familiar with the settings so I get a black page at start but open a new tab shows your extension start page.
The user should create a new profile and add only your extension, it can be anything.
Interaction with other extensions, broken profile for example.
May you send him/her here to get feedback about the Vivaldi version, OS, hardware and so forth.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Welcome to the forum!