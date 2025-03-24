Don't get any notifications for my latest tread
@Dancer18 Are you watching the thread? The bell button on header should be shown for the thread.
@DoctorG Yes, the bell is shown.
@Dancer18
@Dancer18 This one?
Then you should see on top of page a filled bell symbol if a reply comes.
@DoctorG Yes, that one. I also see on top of the page a filled bell symbol. However, so far I have received notifications by email and would like to continue receiving them.
I didn't get an email notification for your posts in this new thread.
@Dancer18
@Dancer18 If I remember correctly, if you are logged in the forum, you will only see notification on the Bell Icon.
You will receive emails only if you are logged out. Check the settings in your forum profile.
@Dancer18 said in Don't get any notifications for my latest tread:
so far I have received notifications by email
Ah, ok. That was not clear for me.
@Pesala In most forums I set "always logged in" and I get nevertheless email notifications.
In this forum I'm always logged in too, and in the past I got email notifications. But not now.
@Dancer18 I activated now for a test in my forum's Profile Settings → Notifications → all to Notification & Email.
I check if i get mail.
@DoctorG
@DoctorG
Please check.
@mib2berlin @Dancer18 I got mails for notification after a few minutes.
@DoctorG Here are my (German) notification settings:
@Dancer18
@Dancer18
Hi, I change my settings like you and got notifications but hours later.
Maybe change it to mail and notifications, save, log out/in and change it again or leave both for a while.
@mib2berlin Thank you, I changed the setting according to your suggestion and observe it.