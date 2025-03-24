Hi everyone,

I’m a new Vivaldi user and instantly fell in love with it after just a few minutes! The minimal UI, especially being able to hide all the bars, makes it my perfect browser. So, I’ve already made it my default.

One thing I do a lot is opening a new Vivaldi window, but right now, it takes me a few steps. Is there a built-in shortcut for this? Or maybe a way to set one up using macOS tools or third-party apps?

Would love to hear your tips - thanks in advance!