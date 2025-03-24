Shortcut to Open a New Tab in Vivaldi on macOS
hiimtristantruong
Hi everyone,
I’m a new Vivaldi user and instantly fell in love with it after just a few minutes! The minimal UI, especially being able to hide all the bars, makes it my perfect browser. So, I’ve already made it my default.
One thing I do a lot is opening a new Vivaldi window, but right now, it takes me a few steps. Is there a built-in shortcut for this? Or maybe a way to set one up using macOS tools or third-party apps?
Would love to hear your tips - thanks in advance!
Streptococcus
If you want a new tab, the shortcut is Cmd-t. For a new window it is Cmd-n. If you pull down the Help menu, there is a cheat sheet there that lists shortcuts.
hiimtristantruong
Thank you for your suggestion! I intended to write "New Window," but I made an error with the title and am unable to edit it. I appreciate the reminder about the CTRL/CMD + N shortcut for opening a new window; that’s a helpful tip I had overlooked. Regarding the task of opening a Vivaldi tab in a new window while my focus is on another app, it seems I may need to integrate with other applications to create a custom hotkey. I will certainly look into that further. Thanks again for your help!