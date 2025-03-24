Abusive ad blocker blocks legitimate site?
-
A news aggregator site I visit is having issues due to the "Block ads on abusive sites" feature. Links to external content don't work.
Now, this site doesn't use such unwanted tactics, so I suspect it's more of a politically-driven action.
The questions is : who decides if a site gets on the blocklist and how can it be removed?
Adding the site to exclusions didn't help.
-
@morph000 It's probably not the site, aa you have no trouble there. It's whatever click-counter they use in their links. Click-counters often act as trackers, and so might be blocked by the tracker-blocking lists.
-
@morph000 Abusive Ads list is maintained by google (notice originally the feature contained big popup and paywalls as in news sites);
Other browsers probably just mirror or fetch the list.. I think can be helpful on the few sites, which are more prone to malwares than advertising (news sites.
But the issue seems more related to the plain adblocker (native or external) or another extension, like a cookie blocker.