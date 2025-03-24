@Hadden89 said in Any chance we can get a version...:

Disabling still means the code is there consuming resources.

@DRWhite25 I'm wondering about your question, because after the installation or when you start V for the first time, you can choose between 3 variants. The first variant is a light version without mail, feeds and extras.

So it is a 100% chance to get your desired version.

Maybe you chosed a richer version instead at the beginning?

No problem. As @Hadden89 wrote already you can disable the features you don't want.

@DRWhite25 There is no plan to create two different browser versions.

It would cost to much time and human power in development and testing. If you do disable all unneeded features, all will be fine. If you are not pleased by a feature-rich Vivaldi, you need to search for an other browser. In such case i suggest a Ungoogled Chromium.

Cost too much time? So adding in the "IF X in compiler is set don't include this code" and the end of the IF statement at the end of the code is too much?

Disabling still means they are there...

Vivaldi is a Chromium... You don't know what Chromium is?

I love Vivaldi, absolutely brilliant.. But that's why I want to add it to my lightweight system which is why I'm asking about a lightweight variant to be available. It doesn't take much.

If I had access to the source code I could add in the IF statements that it would need myself. Then to compile it, would just add in the option to have that code not there.

Very simple and easy. And it would only mean adding the option "-DLWMode=1" when compiling.

So it is only a small simple thing I'm asking for. Just removing the excess of extras that take up more resources.

If people read what I wrote, then you wouldn't be saying all this stuff and trying to make it appear that you know more than myself.