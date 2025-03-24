Any chance we can get a version...
Any chance we can get a version that doesn't have any of these "extra features" in it?
In other words a smaller installation size and such?
In other words remove the sync features, remove mail, calendar and feeds?
So we just get a smaller more minimal version of the browser?
@DRWhite25 likely never.
I suspect sync don't weight too much and mail always been there (also when not published) since the beginning. Just disable them.
@DRWhite25 I'm wondering about your question, because after the installation or when you start V for the first time, you can choose between 3 variants. The first variant is a light version without mail, feeds and extras.
So it is a 100% chance to get your desired version.
Maybe you chosed a richer version instead at the beginning?
No problem. As @Hadden89 wrote already you can disable the features you don't want.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@DRWhite25 There is no plan to create two different browser versions.
It would cost to much time and human power in development and testing.
If you do disable all unneeded features, all will be fine.
If you are not pleased by a feature-rich Vivaldi, you need to search for an other browser. In such case i suggest a Ungoogled Chromium.
Cost too much time? So adding in the "IF X in compiler is set don't include this code" and the end of the IF statement at the end of the code is too much?
Disabling still means they are there...
Vivaldi is a Chromium... You don't know what Chromium is?
I love Vivaldi, absolutely brilliant.. But that's why I want to add it to my lightweight system which is why I'm asking about a lightweight variant to be available. It doesn't take much.
If I had access to the source code I could add in the IF statements that it would need myself. Then to compile it, would just add in the option to have that code not there.
Very simple and easy. And it would only mean adding the option "-DLWMode=1" when compiling.
So it is only a small simple thing I'm asking for. Just removing the excess of extras that take up more resources.
If people read what I wrote, then you wouldn't be saying all this stuff and trying to make it appear that you know more than myself.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@DRWhite25 We can discuss now for hours and days about your needs and i know, the dev team will not add what you like to have.
You can not change the mind of dev team. It is not their goal to remove features.
Perhaps unacceptable for you.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@DRWhite25 said in Any chance we can get a version...:
If I had access to the source code I could add in the IF statements that it would need myself. Then to compile it, would just add in the option to have that code not there.
Very simple and easy. And it would only mean adding the option "-DLWMode=1" when compiling.
Nor problem for you? - here they are.
Good luck.
@DoctorG
Thanks, that's handy to have, I can give them the details on where the IF statements need to be, even write a script to add them.
I'd just want to have them be able to have their great browser able to run on more platforms and in other scenarios.
That's all I'm wanting. I'd rather not have to find another browser, because you can't get better than Vivaldi these days.
I use it because I preferr it to any of the googled versions, or any other spyware browser like FF or Chrome or Edge, even though they all use Chromium like Vivaldi, they all have spyware.. And I hate that..
Just space is limited on some devices, and saving even 10 MB can be the difference between go and no go resource wise.
So I'm just making a request for the browser to reach a wider platform base.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@DRWhite25 Finding some code lines and adding C++ macros is not enough.
Good luck in patching, compiling and testing for Linux, MacOS and Windows.