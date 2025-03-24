Replace "add active tab"
-
Please give the option to replace "add active tab" in bookmark folders with "open all in tabs".
Being able to open all entries in a folder with a click would be far more helpful than just having a dozen different ways to add a bookmark.
-
@Neophyte It is one extra click, but in case you are unaware, you can right click on a bookmark folder, select one of the Open options, like
Open in New Tab, and all the bookmarks in the folder will open in new tabs.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Neophyte Middle-click on the bookmark folder will also open all bookmarks in background tabs.
-
Yeah .. but what's REALLY needed is "Open All bookmarks in New Tab Stack"
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@vzell
Hi, as workaround create a command chain with Select all and Stack tabs.
Add a shortcut for it and now you can open the folder with Open > Shortcut and all tabs are stacked.
I removed it immediately because I never use stacks.
-
OK .. I created a command chain like the following
then I added a shortcut like the following
Now when I'm in the bookmarks panel and on the folder which should be opened in a tab stack ... and then pressing my shortcut nothing happens
What am I doing wrong ? ... could you provide a screenshot tutorial ?
This is actually one of the two features which I'm missing most in Vivaldi .. the other one is saving/exporting a selected bookmark folder (could also have subfolders) as a bookmark HTML file for importing in other browsers...
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@vzell
Hi, you have to open the folder with the context menu, then use your shortcut.
It doesn't really work if you have other tabs open, the first command select all tabs.
-
Ahhh ... now I understand ... and it actually works .. thx
-
Still it would be cool if this worked OOTB ... even better if we had an option on folders (context menue) with a maximum of a one-level subfolder hirarchy to open all subfolder as tab stacks ... thats actually my usecase which I would use all the time .. right now this is a boring exercise ... even with your workaround .. but anyway your workaround already saves me some time
-
@Pesala It doesn't work.
I mean it will work on a top level folder, but if you middle click on a folder inside a folder, then nothing happens.