can no longer connect to youtube, problem with HSTS certificate
hello,
today i was streaming a youtube video, midstream it stalled (spinning circle). after reloading the page i got:
"Your connection is not private
Attackers might be trying to steal your information from youtube.com (for example, passwords, messages, or credit cards). Learn more about this warning
net::ERR_CERT_AUTHORITY_INVALID
youtube.com normally uses encryption to protect your information. When Vivaldi tried to connect to youtube.com this time, the website sent back unusual and incorrect credentials. This may happen when an attacker is trying to pretend to be youtube.com, or a Wi-Fi sign-in screen has interrupted the connection. Your information is still secure because Vivaldi stopped the connection before any data was exchanged.
You cannot visit youtube.com right now because the website uses HSTS. Network errors and attacks are usually temporary, so this page will probably work later."
got the same error with firefox and edge, BUT WAS ABLE to steam with TOR browser.
i tried
- reloading webpage
- going into privacy mode
- clearing cache and cookies
- rebooting computer (windows 11)
- checked date and time (no issues)
ADVICE ???
@etc1760 Certificate Authority invalid? Their security certificate was issued by an authority which has been delisted. Turning off extended verificariin may allow you to ignore the problem, but Youtube will need to fix it. Either that, or you're in a country that is monitoring Youtube and your browsers are warning you about that ..,
yngve Vivaldi Team
I am not seeing any issues with Youtube from Norway, at least.
However, it could be that one of the CDN locations used by Youtube is badly configured. As @sgunhouse says, Youtube has to fix that, if they haven't already.
Tor would be accessing a different CDN due to its routing system and access from a different geographical location.
Worst-case possibility is that somebody is attempting a man-in-the-middle attack on your secure connection.
The Youtube HSTS entry is hardcoded in the source code for Vivaldi (from upstream), and cannot be disabled. This prevents any attempt to bypass the certificate security block. The same list is used by Edge and Firefox, which is why they don't work (I also assume Tor, which is based on Firefox do, too, but as mentioned it will be accessing a different server). Websites not in the list can set this kind of flag themselves if they wish.
Things to check, to be on the safe side:
Are you behind a "captive" Wifi-portal? Then you may have to log in again. (Does not sound like it, since you mention Tor working)
Are you using the most up to date Vivaldi version? New CA (issuer) certificates are added regularly. (Although, Youtube/Google are issuing certificates from their own CA, which is included in Vivaldi.)
UPDATE
got the same error on my android cell using Kiwi browser!
tried system restore which did not work
however, today, 12 hours later, was able to connect !
do not know why, i guess they fixed whatever was broken.