hello,

today i was streaming a youtube video, midstream it stalled (spinning circle). after reloading the page i got:

"Your connection is not private

Attackers might be trying to steal your information from youtube.com (for example, passwords, messages, or credit cards). Learn more about this warning

net::ERR_CERT_AUTHORITY_INVALID

youtube.com normally uses encryption to protect your information. When Vivaldi tried to connect to youtube.com this time, the website sent back unusual and incorrect credentials. This may happen when an attacker is trying to pretend to be youtube.com, or a Wi-Fi sign-in screen has interrupted the connection. Your information is still secure because Vivaldi stopped the connection before any data was exchanged.

You cannot visit youtube.com right now because the website uses HSTS. Network errors and attacks are usually temporary, so this page will probably work later."

got the same error with firefox and edge, BUT WAS ABLE to steam with TOR browser.

i tried