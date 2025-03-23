Vivaldi always crashing for no reason.
-
Hi folks,
Don't know what Vivaldi is trying to do, but it just keeps crashing.
Sometimes after 1 second, sometimes after 60 seconds. sometimes never...
Always crashes at this point... Hope you can help, it's super frustrating.
ADDN: It's only been happenning since upgrading to version 7 something. Never happenned in 6. And early 7 was fine as well.
~$ vivaldi [3572:3572:0324/210620.072548:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(183)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization [3531:3648:0324/210620.235455:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.DBus.Properties.Get: object_path= /org/freedesktop/UPower: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.ServiceUnknown: The name org.freedesktop.UPower was not provided by any .service files [3531:3648:0324/210620.235669:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.UPower.GetDisplayDevice: object_path= /org/freedesktop/UPower: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.ServiceUnknown: The name org.freedesktop.UPower was not provided by any .service files [3531:3648:0324/210620.237257:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.UPower.EnumerateDevices: object_path= /org/freedesktop/UPower: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.ServiceUnknown: The name org.freedesktop.UPower was not provided by any .service files [3531:3531:0324/210620.285447:ERROR:request.cc(169)] Request ended (non-user cancelled). [3636:3636:0324/210620.405089:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(183)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization [3647:8:0324/210620.596087:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(125)] ContextResult::kTransientFailure: Failed to send GpuControl.CreateCommandBuffer. [3616:7:0324/210620.911673:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(125)] ContextResult::kTransientFailure: Failed to send GpuControl.CreateCommandBuffer. [3531:3531:0324/210624.039020:ERROR:extension_host.cc(468)] Received EventAck for extension jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah for an unknown event. [3531:3531:0324/210624.039412:ERROR:extension_host.cc(468)] Received EventAck for extension jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah for an unknown event. [3531:3531:0324/210624.066656:ERROR:extension_host.cc(468)] Received EventAck for extension jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah for an unknown event. [0324/210635.762938:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_cur_freq: No such file or directory (2) [0324/210635.763010:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_max_freq: No such file or directory (2) [0324/210646.952787:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_cur_freq: No such file or directory (2) [0324/210646.952855:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_max_freq: No such file or directory (2) [0324/210647.002249:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_cur_freq: No such file or directory (2) [0324/210647.002278:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_max_freq: No such file or directory (2) [0324/210647.022634:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_cur_freq: No such file or directory (2) [0324/210647.022667:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_max_freq: No such file or directory (2) Trace/breakpoint trap
Also, can't get decent tags, nothing about bug or posix or version of linux or anything else.
-
Addition...
When there are 8 instances, the browser crashes.
When there are 4 instances, just that tab crashes.
~$ vivaldi [3872:3872:0324/211447.045224:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(183)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization [3828:3938:0324/211447.124997:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.DBus.Properties.Get: object_path= /org/freedesktop/UPower: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.ServiceUnknown: The name org.freedesktop.UPower was not provided by any .service files [3828:3938:0324/211447.126745:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.UPower.GetDisplayDevice: object_path= /org/freedesktop/UPower: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.ServiceUnknown: The name org.freedesktop.UPower was not provided by any .service files [3828:3938:0324/211447.127282:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.UPower.EnumerateDevices: object_path= /org/freedesktop/UPower: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.ServiceUnknown: The name org.freedesktop.UPower was not provided by any .service files [3932:3932:0324/211447.239245:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(183)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization [3828:3828:0324/211447.281877:ERROR:request.cc(169)] Request ended (non-user cancelled). [3972:3972:0324/211447.557831:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(183)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization [3915:8:0324/211448.092294:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(125)] ContextResult::kTransientFailure: Failed to send GpuControl.CreateCommandBuffer. [3828:3828:0324/211451.395420:ERROR:extension_host.cc(468)] Received EventAck for extension jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah for an unknown event. [3828:3828:0324/211451.395443:ERROR:extension_host.cc(468)] Received EventAck for extension jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah for an unknown event. [3828:3828:0324/211451.395534:ERROR:extension_host.cc(468)] Received EventAck for extension jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah for an unknown event. [0324/211522.060192:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_cur_freq: No such file or directory (2) [0324/211522.060252:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_max_freq: No such file or directory (2) [0324/211522.432474:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_cur_freq: No such file or directory (2) [0324/211522.432497:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_max_freq: No such file or directory (2)
Still running, just have to visit the site again in a new tab.
-
Okay, new update..
[0324/211741.384574:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_cur_freq: No such file or directory (2) [0324/211741.384605:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_max_freq: No such file or directory (2)
is just one tab.
So when there are multiple, for forground and backgrund tabs, or the browser itself, the whole application crashes.
-
@DRWhite25
Hi, I would first try to disable the GPU acceleration with
vivaldi --disable-gpu.
-
@mib2berlin This is CPU, not GPU.
Or did you not READ that it says "cpu"?
-
@DRWhite25
I read
Exiting GPU process due to errorsin your first, but you are correct, it seams the main error is CPU.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@mib2berlin It says that every time it starts up due to other reasons. It's the CPU posix issue that has the problem.
It tries to access CPU files that simply don't exist.
Or did you miss that bit?
-
@mib2berlin I'm still trying to find where to add that to remove those error messages that aren't an issue though.
-
@DRWhite25
Hi, I use Linux but I am not an expert.
The error
Received EventAck for extension jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecahis caused by the Vivaldi PiP extension.
A quick search gave me some hints about Wayland.
Please add your distribution, Wayland or X, your DE and so forth.
-
suyashbagade1
Try reinstalling it from scratch..
-
@suyashbagade1
Hi, this will not help if the Wayland server is the culprit.
-
@DRWhite25
Apropos GPU, if is is a Wayland issue testing to start with
--disable-gpucan help, just try it.
-
I use Fedora, Debian, Devuan, CentOS, Ubuntu, Anti-X, Gentoo, Slackware, OpenSUSE, Alpine, PureOS, PoP-OS, PC-LinuxOS, and others...
the PiP isn't the issue, that is just always there, just like the GPU bit. Once I get rid of the GPU issue, that will go away as well most likely.
I have Wayland and non-Wayland.
I have SystemD and non-SystemD.
As I have stated already, this is nothing to do with the GPU. If it was then it would happen for EVERY browser.
I run 18-20 of the browsers at one time... Some of them crash like that at random times, and some don't.
So saying it's the GPU or anything like that is an anaethema.
Why does it look for the CPU details, not find it, then crash?
THAT is where the issue is. THAT is what is wrong. THAT is what needs to be fixed.
If someone can help please do.
If you are just going to go on about the GPU when it's in relation to the CPU, then don't post.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@DRWhite25 Just for a try, does it happen starting in shell with
vivaldi --disable-extensions &
vivaldi --user-data-dir=/tmp/TESTVIV &?
-
-
@DoctorG I'll give them a shot when it's next starting to crash.
Started up the one that was crashing every few seconds earlier today, and it is cooperating right now.
$ vivaldi [943:943:0325/082618.749065:ERROR:vivaldi_keystore_checker.cc(150)] KeystoreChecker: Profile Default: Unencryted keystore was previously used but encryption is used now. Upgrading status to secured keystore. [983:983:0325/082618.924068:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(183)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization [943:1070:0325/082619.254735:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.DBus.Properties.Get: object_path= /org/freedesktop/UPower: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.ServiceUnknown: The name org.freedesktop.UPower was not provided by any .service files [943:1070:0325/082619.254876:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.UPower.GetDisplayDevice: object_path= /org/freedesktop/UPower: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.ServiceUnknown: The name org.freedesktop.UPower was not provided by any .service files [943:1070:0325/082619.255023:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.UPower.EnumerateDevices: object_path= /org/freedesktop/UPower: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.ServiceUnknown: The name org.freedesktop.UPower was not provided by any .service files [1052:1052:0325/082619.279495:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(183)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization [1087:1087:0325/082619.493984:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(183)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization [943:943:0325/082619.551395:ERROR:request.cc(169)] Request ended (non-user cancelled). [1110:1110:0325/082619.696112:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(183)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization [1077:8:0325/082620.030231:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(125)] ContextResult::kTransientFailure: Failed to send GpuControl.CreateCommandBuffer.
-
@suyashbagade1 said in Vivaldi always crashing for no reason.:
Try reinstalling it from scratch..
I have versions of my system that install it every time the system boots.
That doesn't change things unfortunately.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@DRWhite25 Do you share one Vivaldi browser profile between the different Linux VMs? If yes, such can cause unpredicted issues.
-
@DoctorG
No, completely separate profiles.
Some install each time the systems start, they are single instance, fresh installs, new user profiles and all from the start.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@DRWhite25 And these are separate Linux installations on a separate partition? No use of VMs for Linux?