Hi folks,

Don't know what Vivaldi is trying to do, but it just keeps crashing.

Sometimes after 1 second, sometimes after 60 seconds. sometimes never...

Always crashes at this point... Hope you can help, it's super frustrating.

ADDN: It's only been happenning since upgrading to version 7 something. Never happenned in 6. And early 7 was fine as well.

~$ vivaldi [3572:3572:0324/210620.072548:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(183)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization [3531:3648:0324/210620.235455:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.DBus.Properties.Get: object_path= /org/freedesktop/UPower: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.ServiceUnknown: The name org.freedesktop.UPower was not provided by any .service files [3531:3648:0324/210620.235669:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.UPower.GetDisplayDevice: object_path= /org/freedesktop/UPower: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.ServiceUnknown: The name org.freedesktop.UPower was not provided by any .service files [3531:3648:0324/210620.237257:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.UPower.EnumerateDevices: object_path= /org/freedesktop/UPower: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.ServiceUnknown: The name org.freedesktop.UPower was not provided by any .service files [3531:3531:0324/210620.285447:ERROR:request.cc(169)] Request ended (non-user cancelled). [3636:3636:0324/210620.405089:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(183)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization [3647:8:0324/210620.596087:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(125)] ContextResult::kTransientFailure: Failed to send GpuControl.CreateCommandBuffer. [3616:7:0324/210620.911673:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(125)] ContextResult::kTransientFailure: Failed to send GpuControl.CreateCommandBuffer. [3531:3531:0324/210624.039020:ERROR:extension_host.cc(468)] Received EventAck for extension jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah for an unknown event. [3531:3531:0324/210624.039412:ERROR:extension_host.cc(468)] Received EventAck for extension jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah for an unknown event. [3531:3531:0324/210624.066656:ERROR:extension_host.cc(468)] Received EventAck for extension jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah for an unknown event. [0324/210635.762938:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_cur_freq: No such file or directory (2) [0324/210635.763010:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_max_freq: No such file or directory (2) [0324/210646.952787:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_cur_freq: No such file or directory (2) [0324/210646.952855:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_max_freq: No such file or directory (2) [0324/210647.002249:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_cur_freq: No such file or directory (2) [0324/210647.002278:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_max_freq: No such file or directory (2) [0324/210647.022634:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_cur_freq: No such file or directory (2) [0324/210647.022667:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_max_freq: No such file or directory (2) Trace/breakpoint trap

Also, can't get decent tags, nothing about bug or posix or version of linux or anything else.