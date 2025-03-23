Highlight and drop-down address color.
-
After update 7.2 the highlight color setting is also now applied to the drop-down address color.
Is there any way to change only the drop-down address color without changing the global highlighting color?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@svarog Hi, yeah it's very dark on a dark background... bad contrast and legibility
This will require custom CSS, for instance:
.OmniLinkItem-DisplayText .displayUrl { filter: brightness(150%); }
Or instead of the brightness filter you could use another variant of the Highlight colour:
color: var(--colorHighlightBgFaded);
For a list of theme colour variables:
vivaldi://themecolors
Or just set any colour you want.
How to:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
-
@Pathduck
If I change the highlight color, it changes everywhere. I'm fine with the my highlight color, I'm not fine only with the color of the address. And it was normal before, the color of the address was not connected with the highlight color.
But the custom css method helped, thanks. I just didn't know which line is responsible for the address in the dropdown list.
So now I've just added
.OmniLinkItem-DisplayText .displayUrl { color: #ffffff }
and problem was solved.
Thank you for help!
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@svarog Great
Instead of trying to guess in vain what lines in the huge custom.css applies, try using the UI inspector:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools
-
This works great! Thank you.