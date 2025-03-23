Nuisance automatic loading of pages
-
Why does Vivaldi automatically load 3 pages on startup? Is there any way to stop that? Is there some kind of script that could block that? I see nothing in the settings to load those specific pages, so apparently there is no way to stop that from settings.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Streptococcus Hi, what pages are these?
And how do you see them? Are you using the task manager?
I'm thinking you're seeing the web panels loading in the background - which is a bug already fixed in Snapshots.
-
@Pathduck
I am seeing those items listed under History in the panel because it does open automatically. They load a second after I start Vivaldi.
https://help.vivaldi.com/
https://social.vivaldi.net/explore
https://www.wikipedia.org/
Those are the pages that load automatically. I do not want them, I have never requested them, and I see no way to stop them.
-
yojimbo274064400
They are likely in the Panel (press F4 to open) as Web Panels. Consider removing them from toolbar and clearing history to see if issue persists.
-
@yojimbo274064400
I always clear the history after every session. How would I get web panels? I have never set any. What do you mean, remove them from the toolbar? The only things in my bookmarks toolbar are the bookmarks menu and some bookmarklets.
-
yojimbo274064400
By default the panel, highlighted in green below, should be visible.
In turn right click on each icon, highlighted in yellow, and select Remove from Toolbar from pop-up menu.
FYI if the panel is not visible either:
- press press
F4key to show
Or:
- press
Ctrl+
Eto open Quick Commands dialogue box, type
paneland select Panel
- press press
-
yojimbo274064400
There is no longer a need to remove entries from toolbar as latest update resolves issue:
- Panels] Webpanels should lazy load on startup (VB-114447)
After upgrading the history entries you saw previously should now only appear when the web panel opens those pages.
-
The only thing I want to see on startup is the speed dial. Since the latest update, I now no longer see any panel icons when the panel is closed. Before, I was seeing only the icons if it was closed. How did the banishment of the icons happen? That does not bother me. I can always open it with the little triangle. I did remove items from the panel icons. Hopefully, now I do not get any more unwanted downloaded pages. The first time I opened Vivaldi after the update, it did open the panel. I wish there were some way to stop that.
-
The problem seems to have been solved now. No new unwanted loading of pages and the panel stays closed until I open it. I must say that version 7.2 of Vivaldi did not last very long. 7.3 is already out.