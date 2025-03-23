Problème avec inbox archives
Hello everyone, When I want to archive an email in the inbox/Archives folder it does not appear in the folder.
In addition, it is probably related, I have an error message:18:13:59.977 error [Mail - imap, [email protected], INBOX/Archive, selectMailbox] The mailbox does not does not exist.
Thank you in advance for your answers, cordially, Yann.
Why is my message modified with mistakes?
Please go to Settings - Mail - Archive Options and check the checkbox 'Add Archive folder if missing'
@WildEnte Thank you for your answer but it is already done.
@yallain before we continue working on the issue, please edit your initial post and remove your email address. Otherwise, since the forum is open to every crawler on the internet, you might end up with more spam in your email account.
Regarding your issue, please go to your mail panel, and in the category 'All Accounts', check if your account has an archive folder. If it is greyed out, right-click it and choose 'subscribe'.
@WildEnte I can't edit (3600s or something) so I erase it.
I have an Archives (not archive) folder not greyed out.
Thank you for your help.
@yallain hm. Does that archive folder contain emails already (maybe because you have archived emails before in another email client, or through the web interface)? If so, it would be interesting to know if Vivaldi recognizes those emails as archived:
- Remember a specific email in that archive folder
- Click on "All Accounts - <account name>" to show all emails in that account (regardless of the folder they are in) and search for the archived email in that list (by date)
If Vivaldi recognizes emails in your archive folder as archived, the emails should show and hide depending on how you set the 'Archive' toggle button above the message list (third button from the right, or if you don't have those buttons enabled, click the filter icon in the right upper corner = the one with the three horizontal bars of different length in a circle and select/deselect 'show archived')
Thank you ! Problem solved by
click the filter icon in the right upper corner = the one with the three horizontal bars of different length in a circle and select/deselect 'show archived')
@yallain good to hear! I don't understand the error message 'mailbox does not exist', so please check if adding and removing emails from the archive works as you expect!
The archive folder in the account should have "show archived" on by default, all other folders should have it off.