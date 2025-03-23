@yallain hm. Does that archive folder contain emails already (maybe because you have archived emails before in another email client, or through the web interface)? If so, it would be interesting to know if Vivaldi recognizes those emails as archived:

Remember a specific email in that archive folder Click on "All Accounts - <account name>" to show all emails in that account (regardless of the folder they are in) and search for the archived email in that list (by date)

If Vivaldi recognizes emails in your archive folder as archived, the emails should show and hide depending on how you set the 'Archive' toggle button above the message list (third button from the right, or if you don't have those buttons enabled, click the filter icon in the right upper corner = the one with the three horizontal bars of different length in a circle and select/deselect 'show archived')