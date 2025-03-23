Last October, I stopped using Android Vivaldi due to the deterioration of its efficiency and stability.

I installed and reviewed it many times thinking that maybe it has been fixed in the meantime. When I saw the same errors again, I uninstalled the application every time.

I wanted to reinstall it and try it two days ago.

The application closed while deleting the bookmarks that I could not use from the first installation from the trash.

Sometimes the application closes while deleting the browser history.

And I have been dealing with another damn problem for two days.

While browsing the folders in the tab groups, it automatically goes to the next folder or another folder or clicks on a bookmark that is not in the folder but in another folder,

I tried to remove the bookmarks from the folders and simplify it, but the application closed.

It's happening all the time.

It used to be stable and efficient. Now I cannot browse the internet efficiently and stably with pleasure because of its strange errors.

I tried it on my 3 android devices. I am tired now. Good luck to all of you.

Vivaldi 7.2.3628.77

Devices I use:

Honor 90 - Android 14 - MagicOs 8 (My current main device. I use two.

Other devices I tried:

Honor X9A - Android 13

Xiaomi Mi10T Pro - Android 12

I may be at fault for using Google translate, sorry