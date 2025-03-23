Hi everyone, I'm experimenting with a PWA app (WhatsApp in this case) and Vivaldi for the first time.

I've successfully downloaded and installed the PWA app, and it's working as expected. I can view my chats, and in Vivaldi, I can manage the app through "vivaldi://apps."

However, when I try to download a file from a chat, the app indicates that the file has been downloaded, but I can't find these files anywhere on my Windows 11 system. They’re not in any of the default folders or within Vivaldi’s directories.

I'm using the latest snapshot of Vivaldi in standalone mode, so the Vivaldi folder is located within my Documents folder.

Does anyone know where these files might be saved? Or is it possible that the app isn't actually downloading them at all?

Thanks in advance!

(By the way: if I open web.whatsapp.com in a normal tab in Vivaldi, I can download files normally and choose where to save them...)