Whatsapp PWA
Hi everyone, I'm experimenting with a PWA app (WhatsApp in this case) and Vivaldi for the first time.
I've successfully downloaded and installed the PWA app, and it's working as expected. I can view my chats, and in Vivaldi, I can manage the app through "vivaldi://apps."
However, when I try to download a file from a chat, the app indicates that the file has been downloaded, but I can't find these files anywhere on my Windows 11 system. They’re not in any of the default folders or within Vivaldi’s directories.
I'm using the latest snapshot of Vivaldi in standalone mode, so the Vivaldi folder is located within my Documents folder.
Does anyone know where these files might be saved? Or is it possible that the app isn't actually downloading them at all?
Thanks in advance!
(By the way: if I open web.whatsapp.com in a normal tab in Vivaldi, I can download files normally and choose where to save them...)
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Bettybop I can confirm this with 7.2.3641.3 Win 11 23H2.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
Bug created:
(VB-115433) Whatsapp PWA is not saving files anywhere
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Bettybop Thanks for report.
Was confirmed now.