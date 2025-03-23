Specific speed dial config per workspace
Hello.
It will be cool if we can set distinct speed dial/start page/dashboard settings by workspace.
Example workspace "Finance"
- Dashboard with News and Assets/Crypto tracking widgets, ....
- Dedicated accouting/finance bookmarks
Example workspace "Home IT"
- Bookmarks for local home lab apps
- Dashboard with Docker widgets, Proxmox widgets, ...
Best regards.
Pesala
@Chouille Please vote for the existing request: Different Start Page for Workspaces.
