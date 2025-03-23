Sync Problem
-
What is the reason for this problem? This is a lot!
-
@khalesinejad Try logout to syn and login again.
Reason? User-installed security tools? VPN? Proxy?
-
@khalesinejad I did this several times.
No I don't any use proxi and vpn
-
@khalesinejad I do not see any issue with Sync on my two accounts with 7.2.3641.3 + 7.2.3621.67 / Win 11 23H2 + Debian 12 .10 KDE.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@khalesinejad Any settings made in vivaldi://flags ?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@khalesinejad Company or oganisation environment (could be external firewall)?
Or PC from Company or oganisation environment (could be some blocks by company administrator added)?
Special DNS settings?
Blocked connection by Internet Provider?
Tried in Windows a network repair?
Connection to Sync is IPv4 only!
-
@DoctorG Unfortunately, when I connect to VPN, the problem is solved. I think it's filtered for us. It wasn't already
-
@khalesinejad Oh, over VPN it works again? Good. Congrats.
-
@khalesinejad said in Sync Problem:
@DoctorG Unfortunately, when I connect to VPN, the problem is solved. I think it's filtered for us. It wasn't already
@DoctorG said in Sync Problem:
@khalesinejad Oh, over VPN it works again? Good. Congrats.
Yes worked with VPN. Unfortunately and I have to use vpn and don't like that
Thank you for your guidance.
-
@khalesinejad You are welcome