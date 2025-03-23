Toggle/button/... that applies a custom CSS to the current page
-
LongTimeUser
First, this is, on a highlevel view, my goal: I have a web page with an element
div.enclosure. 50% of the time I want to use this page just as it is. But 50% I wish to apply a custom CSS to this element.
I am aware that it is possible to create custom CSS, but being able to toggle this particular CSS on and off quickly is the critical part.
In the ideal world, I'd be able to somehow craft a button in one of the Vivaldi GUI bars, or add a hotkey, to toggle this CSS on-demand. Is there a way to do this in current Vivaldi as of 03/2025?
-
barbudo2005
Install the extension Stylus (Beta MV3):
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/stylus-beta/apmmpaebfobifelkijhaljbmpcgbjbdo
Shortcut to toggle the CSS code for the page:
-
barbudo2005
Since Vivaldi has command chains with JS, perhaps a JS code can be written that executes the ALT+w shortcut.
I ask the JS experts:
Is this possible?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@LongTimeUser You could write a custom page action containing your CSS. Page actions are automatically added to quick commands and can be used in command chains. Available command chains can all have a button. Therefore it’s possible to create a native toggle button for your action. You could even add a custom SVG to your button in your theme.
-
oudstand Supporters
I used this for toggling a CSS mod:
I've created a command chain which does nothing and named it "automate-bookmark-bar". This command chain I gave a transparent icon in the theme settings and placed it in my panels switch. Like this it's invisible and can be added to or removed from the switch as needed. In my CSS code I check if this element exists before doing something else.
#app:has(#switch button[title="automate-bookmark-bar"]) { ... }
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@oudstand The CSS needs to work on a web page, not the user interface. Not sure how it could be utilized to inject CSS without Javascript.
Easiest method is to forego the button and to do it with an extension or userscript. Adding your own page action for toggling is fancier, but more complicated, because you need to place a file in the application.
-
oudstand Supporters
@luetage ups you're right. I didn't read the request carefully enough.