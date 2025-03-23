First, this is, on a highlevel view, my goal: I have a web page with an element div.enclosure . 50% of the time I want to use this page just as it is. But 50% I wish to apply a custom CSS to this element.

I am aware that it is possible to create custom CSS, but being able to toggle this particular CSS on and off quickly is the critical part.

In the ideal world, I'd be able to somehow craft a button in one of the Vivaldi GUI bars, or add a hotkey, to toggle this CSS on-demand. Is there a way to do this in current Vivaldi as of 03/2025?