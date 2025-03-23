Anyone with their take on enabling in ...chrome://flags

the new "Device Bound Credentials" as extra security measures. ??

Experiments

134.0.6998.117

Device Bound Session Credentials

Enables Google session credentials binding to cryptographic keys. – Mac, Windows, Linux

#enable-bound-session-credentials

Default

Device Bound Session Credentials with software keys

Enables mock software-backed cryptographic keys for Google session credentials binding and Chrome refresh tokens binding (not secure). This is intended to be used for manual testing only. – Mac, Windows, Linux

#enable-bound-session-credentials-software-keys-for-manual-testing

Default

Device Bound Session Credentials (Standard)

Enables the official version of Device Bound Session Credentials. For more information see https://github.com/WICG/dbsc. – Windows

#enable-standard-device-bound-session-credentials

Default

Device Bound Session Credentials (Standard) Persistence

Enables session persistence for the official version of Device Bound Session Credentials. – Windows

#enable-standard-device-bound-session-persistence

Default