Device Bound Credentials ??
Anyone with their take on enabling in ...chrome://flags
the new "Device Bound Credentials" as extra security measures. ??
Experiments
134.0.6998.117
Device Bound Session Credentials
Enables Google session credentials binding to cryptographic keys. – Mac, Windows, Linux
#enable-bound-session-credentials
Default
Device Bound Session Credentials with software keys
Enables mock software-backed cryptographic keys for Google session credentials binding and Chrome refresh tokens binding (not secure). This is intended to be used for manual testing only. – Mac, Windows, Linux
#enable-bound-session-credentials-software-keys-for-manual-testing
Default
Device Bound Session Credentials (Standard)
Enables the official version of Device Bound Session Credentials. For more information see https://github.com/WICG/dbsc. – Windows
#enable-standard-device-bound-session-credentials
Default
Device Bound Session Credentials (Standard) Persistence
Enables session persistence for the official version of Device Bound Session Credentials. – Windows
#enable-standard-device-bound-session-persistence
Default
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Lestsrade Hi, don't mess with experimental flags.
That's my only advice.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Lestsrade For which cases do you need this experimental setting?
Check out Theo-Joe on YouTube. This is a new implementation to prevent cookie access by ner-do-wells
Very new....check it out.